U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher White, 315th Fighter Squadron commander, currently deployed to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, reached his 1,000th flight hour milestone in the F-35A Lightning II aircraft, June 3, 2022. Members of the 158th Fighter Wing deployed to Europe in support of NATO’s ongoing air policing mission to deter aggression and assure allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2022 02:31
|Photo ID:
|7257267
|VIRIN:
|220603-F-SS755-0226
|Resolution:
|6461x4312
|Size:
|12.38 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pilot reaches 1,000 flight hours for a third time [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT