    Pilot reaches 1,000 flight hours for a third time [Image 6 of 6]

    Pilot reaches 1,000 flight hours for a third time

    SPANGDAHLEM, RP, GERMANY

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher White, 315th Fighter Squadron commander, currently deployed to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, reached his 1,000th flight hour milestone in the F-35A Lightning II aircraft, June 3, 2022. Members of the 158th Fighter Wing deployed to Europe in support of NATO’s ongoing air policing mission to deter aggression and assure allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

    TAGS

    air national guard
    Vermont
    excellence
    Deployment

