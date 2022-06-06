PITI, Guam (June 6, 2022) Sailors assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 75 work on the Expeditionary Maritime Operations Center in support of Exercise Valiant Shield 2022. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allows the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Neil Forshay)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2022 Date Posted: 06.07.2022 01:34 Photo ID: 7257214 VIRIN: 060622-N-YT606-0006 Resolution: 5840x3893 Size: 2.32 MB Location: PITI, GU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Valiant Shield 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Billy Ho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.