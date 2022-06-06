PITI, Guam (June 6, 2022) Sailors assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 75 work on the Expeditionary Maritime Operations Center in support of Exercise Valiant Shield 2022. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allows the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jan Jason Flores)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2022 Date Posted: 06.07.2022 01:34 Photo ID: 7257212 VIRIN: 060622-N-WV654-0065 Resolution: 3134x2103 Size: 500.42 KB Location: PITI, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Valiant Shield 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jan Jason Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.