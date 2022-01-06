Philippine National Police, Coast Guard SOF demonstrate SSE for U.S. Green Berets

A member of the Philippine National Police - Maritime Group, 2nd Special Operations Unit prepares his team of police and Philippine Coast Guard Special Operations Force members to conduct a sensitive site exploitation demonstration during a military engagement with 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) Green Berets on June 1, 2022, near Puerto Princesa, Palawan. This engagement provided an opportunity for the Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard Special Operations Force and U.S. Green Berets to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures with each other in an effort to enhance interoperability while sharing new ideas for maritime operations. Other TTP’s exchanged during the engagement included small boat handling, sensitive site exploitation, and compliant and non-compliant visit, board, search and seizure operations. The Philippines and United States have a continued interest in strengthening our military-to-military relationship and reinforcing our maritime security efforts in support of our treaty commitments to each other. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jared N. Gehmann)

