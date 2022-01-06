Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Philippine National Police, Coast Guard SOF demonstrate SSE for U.S. Green Berets [Image 2 of 8]

    Philippine National Police, Coast Guard SOF demonstrate SSE for U.S. Green Berets

    PUERTO PRINCESA, PHILIPPINES

    06.01.2022

    Photo by Spc. Luis Samayoa 

    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Members of the Philippine Coast Guard Special Operations Force take a notional suspect into custody during a sensitive site exploitation demonstration with 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) Green Berets on June 1, 2022, near Puerto Princesa, Palawan. This engagement provided an opportunity for the Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard Special Operations Force and U.S. Green Berets to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures with each other in an effort to enhance interoperability while sharing new ideas for maritime operations. Other TTP’s exchanged during the engagement included small boat handling, sensitive site exploitation, and compliant and non-compliant visit, board, search and seizure operations. The Philippines and United States have a continued interest in strengthening our military-to-military relationship and reinforcing our maritime security efforts in support of our treaty commitments to each other. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Luis Samayoa)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 00:18
    Location: PUERTO PRINCESA, PH 
    Special Operations
    SOCPAC
    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    Philippine Coast Guard
    sensitive site exploitation
    Palawan
    Indo-Pacific
    INDOPACOM
    Phillipine National Police
    Military Maritime

