Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Marianas Tours Mercy

NAVAL STATION GUAM (June 3, 2022) – Rear Admiral Benjamin Nicholson, the commander of U.S. Naval Forces Marianas, right, talks with Lieutenant Greg Miller, from Clarksville, Tennessee, during a tour in support of Pacific Partnership 2022 aboard the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19). Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Drace Wilson)



