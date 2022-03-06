Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Marianas Tours Mercy [Image 4 of 4]

    Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Marianas Tours Mercy

    GUAM

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Drace Wilson 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    NAVAL STATION GUAM (June 3, 2022) – Rear Admiral Benjamin Nicholson, the commander of U.S. Naval Forces Marianas, right, talks with Lieutenant Greg Miller, from Clarksville, Tennessee, during a tour in support of Pacific Partnership 2022 aboard the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19). Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Drace Wilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 23:01
    Photo ID: 7257159
    VIRIN: 220603-N-NC885-1022
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Marianas Tours Mercy [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Marianas Tours Mercy
    Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Marianas Tours Mercy
    Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Marianas Tours Mercy
    Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Marianas Tours Mercy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    Partnership
    "USNS Mercy
    PP22
    Pacific Partnership 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT