NAVAL STATION GUAM (June 3, 2022) – Rear Admiral Benjamin Nicholson, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Marianas, left, presents a plaque to Royal Navy Captain Charles Maynard, deputy mission commander of Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22), during a tour aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19). Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Drace Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2022 Date Posted: 06.06.2022 23:00 Photo ID: 7257157 VIRIN: 220603-N-NC885-1035 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 2.55 MB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Marianas Tours Mercy [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.