    11th Airborne Activation Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. James C. McConville, Commanding General, U.S. Army Alaska Deputy Commander Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, Sgt. Maj of the Army Michael A. Grinston, and Command Sgt. Maj. Vern B. Daley renders a salute while the 9th Army band plays the national anthem at the activation ceremony of the 11th Airborne Division June 6, 2022, at Pershing Parade Field, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 22:11
    Photo ID: 7257099
    VIRIN: 220606-F-UN330-1232
    Resolution: 7799x5202
    Size: 19.51 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Airborne Activation Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBER
    11thabnactivation

