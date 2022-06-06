U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. James C. McConville, Commanding General, U.S. Army Alaska Deputy Commander Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, Sgt. Maj of the Army Michael A. Grinston, and Command Sgt. Maj. Vern B. Daley renders a salute while the 9th Army band plays the national anthem at the activation ceremony of the 11th Airborne Division June 6, 2022, at Pershing Parade Field, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2022 22:11
|Photo ID:
|7257099
|VIRIN:
|220606-F-UN330-1232
|Resolution:
|7799x5202
|Size:
|19.51 MB
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 11th Airborne Activation Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT