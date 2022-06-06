11th Airborne Activation Ceremony

U.S. Army Chief of Staff, Gen. James McConville, speaks at the activation ceremony of the 11th Airborne Division June 6, 2022, at Pershing Parade Field, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The activation returns the historic 11th Airborne Division to an active Army role, with a focus on operations in extreme cold weather and mountainous high-altitude environments. The ceremonies at Fort Wainwright and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson reflagged the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division and the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, into the 1st and 2nd Brigade Combat Teams, 11th Airborne Division, respectively.

