Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th Airborne Divison Activation Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    11th Airborne Divison Activation Ceremony

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Sheila deVera 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Soldiers place their new Arctic Angels patches on their left shoulders during the activation of the 11th Airborne Division at Pershing Parade Field, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, on June 6, 2022. The activation returns the historic 11th Airborne Division to an active Army role, focusing on operations in extreme cold weather and mountainous high-altitude environments. The ceremonies at Fort Wainwright and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson also include the reflagging of 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, into 1st and 2nd Brigade Combat Teams, 11th Airborne Division, respectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sheila deVera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 21:51
    Photo ID: 7257098
    VIRIN: 220606-F-XA488-1143
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 9.12 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Airborne Divison Activation Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Sheila deVera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    11th Airborne Division Activation Ceremony
    11th Airborne Divison Activation Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    JBER
    11thABNactivation
    Arctic Angel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT