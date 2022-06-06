Soldiers place their new Arctic Angels patches on their left shoulders during the activation of the 11th Airborne Division at Pershing Parade Field, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, on June 6, 2022. The activation returns the historic 11th Airborne Division to an active Army role, focusing on operations in extreme cold weather and mountainous high-altitude environments. The ceremonies at Fort Wainwright and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson also include the reflagging of 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, into 1st and 2nd Brigade Combat Teams, 11th Airborne Division, respectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sheila deVera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2022 Date Posted: 06.06.2022 21:51 Photo ID: 7257098 VIRIN: 220606-F-XA488-1143 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 9.12 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th Airborne Divison Activation Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Sheila deVera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.