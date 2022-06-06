Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th Airborne Division Activation Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    11th Airborne Division Activation Ceremony

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Sheila deVera 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    The newly uncased 2nd Brigade colors signify the activation of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division at Pershing Parade Field, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska on June 6, 2022. The activation returns the historic 11th Airborne Division to an active Army role, focusing on operations in extreme cold weather and mountainous high-altitude environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sheila deVera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 21:52
    Photo ID: 7257097
    VIRIN: 220606-F-XA488-1090
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 7.87 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Airborne Division Activation Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Sheila deVera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    11th Airborne Division Activation Ceremony
    11th Airborne Divison Activation Ceremony

    JBER
    "11thABNactivation
    Arctic Angels"

