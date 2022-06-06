11th Airborne Division Activation Ceremony

The newly uncased 2nd Brigade colors signify the activation of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division at Pershing Parade Field, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska on June 6, 2022. The activation returns the historic 11th Airborne Division to an active Army role, focusing on operations in extreme cold weather and mountainous high-altitude environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sheila deVera)
