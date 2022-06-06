Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARPAC Best Warrior Competition 2022 [Image 6 of 10]

    USARPAC Best Warrior Competition 2022

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Pvt. Mariah Aguilar 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Pacific Best Warrior Competition participants line up to get their maps June 6 at Lightning Academy, Schofield Barracks East Range, Hawaii, during the 2022 USARPAC’s Best Warrior Competition. The USARPAC BWC 2022 is an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units across the Indo-Pacific. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar, 25th Infantry Division)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 21:35
    Location: HI, US
