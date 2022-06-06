USARPAC Best Warrior Competition 2022

Spc. Blaine Lawler, an infantryman assigned 25th Infantry Division stationed at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, looks at his map June 6 at Lightning Academy, Schofield Barracks East Range, Hawaii, during the 2022 USARPAC’s Best Warrior Competition. The USARPAC BWC 2022 is an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units across the Indo-Pacific. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar, 25th Infantry Division)

