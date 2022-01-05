152nd CSSB Hosts historic Battalion-wide Field Training Exercise

Mechanics from the 740th Transportation Company pull cable in wet-weather field conditions to rig an overturned Humvee for field recovery training during the 152nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion field training exercise at Camp Ripley, M.N., May 2, 2022. Vehicle recovery experts from the 665th Support Maintenance Company provide their 740th counterparts with realistic hands-on training.

