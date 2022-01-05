Vehicle recovery experts from the 665th Support Maintenance Company supervise overturned vehicle recovery training operation during the 152nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion field training exercise at Camp Ripley, M.N., May 2, 2022. A 740th Transportation Company vehicle recovery team direct winch operations for training recovery of an overturned Humvee.
|05.01.2022
|06.06.2022 20:24
|7257029
|220501-Z-JQ500-1081
|5184x3456
|0 B
|MITCHELL, SD, US
|2
|0
This work, 152nd CSSB Hosts historic Battalion-wide Field Training Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Oscar Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
152nd CSSB Hosts historic Battalion-wide Field Training Exercise
