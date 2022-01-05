Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    152nd CSSB Hosts historic Battalion-wide Field Training Exercise [Image 4 of 6]

    152nd CSSB Hosts historic Battalion-wide Field Training Exercise

    MITCHELL, SD, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Valdez 

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Vehicle recovery experts from the 665th Support Maintenance Company supervise overturned vehicle recovery training operation during the 152nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion field training exercise at Camp Ripley, M.N., May 2, 2022. A 740th Transportation Company vehicle recovery team direct winch operations for training recovery of an overturned Humvee.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 20:24
    Photo ID: 7257029
    VIRIN: 220501-Z-JQ500-1081
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 0 B
    Location: MITCHELL, SD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 152nd CSSB Hosts historic Battalion-wide Field Training Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Oscar Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    152nd CSSB Hosts historic Battalion-wide Field Training Exercise
    152nd CSSB Hosts historic Battalion-wide Field Training Exercise
    152nd CSSB Hosts historic Battalion-wide Field Training Exercise
    152nd CSSB Hosts historic Battalion-wide Field Training Exercise
    152nd CSSB Hosts historic Battalion-wide Field Training Exercise
    152nd CSSB Hosts historic Battalion-wide Field Training Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    152nd CSSB Hosts historic Battalion-wide Field Training Exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Dakota Army National Guard
    Field Training Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT