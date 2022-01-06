USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations

SASEBO, Japan (June 1, 2022) Yeoman 1st Class Chad Grant, from Schenectady, N.Y., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), examines periodic evaluations in the ship’s admin office. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2022 Date Posted: 06.06.2022 Photo ID: 7257006 Location: SASEBO, JP