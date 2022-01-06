Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) [Image 3 of 4]

    USS America (LHA 6)

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Contant 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (June 1, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Austin Clements, from Louisville, Ky., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), inspects self-contained breathing apparatuses in the ship’s hangar bay. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 19:22
    Photo ID: 7257005
    VIRIN: 220601-N-BX791-1030
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 849.87 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
