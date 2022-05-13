775th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technicians train on proper explosive disposal on May 13, 2022 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. EOD Airmen perform on-the-job training to ensure that members are fully trained and equipped to safely deal with any situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tia James)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2022 18:06
|Photo ID:
|7256951
|VIRIN:
|220513-F-GP354-0002
|Resolution:
|1736x974
|Size:
|266.56 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hill AFB EOD Team Conducts Training Exercise [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Tia James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
