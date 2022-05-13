Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hill AFB EOD Team Conducts Training Exercise [Image 1 of 2]

    Hill AFB EOD Team Conducts Training Exercise

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Airman Tia James 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    775th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technicians train on proper explosive disposal on May 13, 2022 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. EOD Airmen perform on-the-job training to ensure that members are fully trained and equipped to safely deal with any situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tia James)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 18:06
    Photo ID: 7256951
    VIRIN: 220513-F-GP354-0002
    Resolution: 1736x974
    Size: 266.56 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hill AFB EOD Team Conducts Training Exercise [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Tia James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hill AFB EOD Team Conducts Training Exercise
    Hill AFB EOD Team Conducts Training Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hill AFB
    United States Air Force
    EOD
    Military Training Exercise
    Explosive Disposal
    Ordernance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT