    Hill AFB EOD Team Conducts Training Exercise [Image 2 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Photo by Airman Tia James 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zach Pennington, 775th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, poses for a portrait June 3, 2022 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. EOD works to detect, disarm and dispose of explosive threats in extreme environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tia James)

    Disposal
    Hill AFB
    United States Air Force
    Explosive Training
    Ordernance
    EOD Technition

