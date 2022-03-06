MacDill Air Force Base’s honorary commanders board a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at MacDill AFB, Florida, June 3, 2022. The 6th Air Refueling Wing invited the honorary commanders to fly during a training mission in an effort to strengthen community partnerships and enable them to witness MacDill’s air refueling mission first-hand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2022 Date Posted: 06.06.2022 15:08 Photo ID: 7256605 VIRIN: 220603-F-FT779-1021 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 9.46 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 6th ARW hosts honorary commanders for immersion flight [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.