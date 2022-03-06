MacDill Air Force Base’s honorary commanders board a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at MacDill AFB, Florida, June 3, 2022. The 6th Air Refueling Wing invited the honorary commanders to fly during a training mission in an effort to strengthen community partnerships and enable them to witness MacDill’s air refueling mission first-hand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2022 15:08
|Photo ID:
|7256605
|VIRIN:
|220603-F-FT779-1021
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|9.46 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 6th ARW hosts honorary commanders for immersion flight [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
