6th ARW hosts honorary commanders for immersion flight

Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing and honorary commanders pause for a group photo before boarding a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 3, 2022. MacDill’s honorary commander program pairs local civic leaders with unit commanders on base to strengthen relationships between the military and Tampa community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

