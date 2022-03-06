Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th ARW hosts honorary commanders for immersion flight [Image 1 of 2]

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing and honorary commanders pause for a group photo before boarding a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 3, 2022. MacDill’s honorary commander program pairs local civic leaders with unit commanders on base to strengthen relationships between the military and Tampa community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 15:08
    Photo ID: 7256604
    VIRIN: 220603-F-FT779-1006
    Resolution: 5121x2881
    Size: 6.93 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    This work, 6th ARW hosts honorary commanders for immersion flight [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS

    MacDill Air Force Base
    Tampa Bay
    honorary commander
    6th air refueling wing

