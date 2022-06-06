Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle of Midway 80th Anniversary Commemoration [Image 2 of 2]

    Battle of Midway 80th Anniversary Commemoration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jalen Walton 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    Chief of Navy Reserve, Commander Navy Reserve Force, Vice Adm. John Mustin, gives remarks at the 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Midway commemoration ceremony at the U.S. Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C., June 6. During the ceremony, a wreath was placed at the memorial to mark the anniversary of the Battle of Midway victory and honor those who served. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jalen D. Walton)

