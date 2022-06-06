Chief of Navy Reserve, Commander Navy Reserve Force, Vice Adm. John Mustin, gives remarks at the 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Midway commemoration ceremony at the U.S. Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C., June 6. During the ceremony, a wreath was placed at the memorial to mark the anniversary of the Battle of Midway victory and honor those who served. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jalen D. Walton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2022 Date Posted: 06.06.2022 15:02 Photo ID: 7256603 VIRIN: 220606-N-MI811-1056 Resolution: 3869x2580 Size: 3.71 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Battle of Midway 80th Anniversary Commemoration [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jalen Walton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.