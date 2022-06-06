Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle of Midway 80th Anniversary Commemoration [Image 1 of 2]

    Battle of Midway 80th Anniversary Commemoration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Abigayle Lutz 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    Chief of Navy Reserve, Commander Navy Reserve Force, Vice Adm. John Mustin, renders honors during the 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Midway commemoration ceremony held at the U.S. Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C., June 6. The wreath was placed at the monument to mark the anniversary of the Battle of Midway victory and honor those who served. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Abigayle Lutz)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle of Midway 80th Anniversary Commemoration [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Abigayle Lutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    veteran
    Navy memorial
    Navy
    Battle of Midway
    NHHC

