Battle of Midway 80th Anniversary Commemoration

Chief of Navy Reserve, Commander Navy Reserve Force, Vice Adm. John Mustin, renders honors during the 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Midway commemoration ceremony held at the U.S. Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C., June 6. The wreath was placed at the monument to mark the anniversary of the Battle of Midway victory and honor those who served. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Abigayle Lutz)

