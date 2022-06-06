USS Cumberland artifacts

Artifacts recovered from the wreck of USS Cumberland, a Union Navy sloop-of-war, are pictured here in careful storage at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum’s artifact storage facility onboard Naval Station Norfolk. USS Cumberland, a sloop-of-war in the Union Navy, sank on March 8, 1862 during a battle with the Confederate ironclad ram CSS Virginia. The museum is the repository for artifacts recovered from the Cumberland. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

