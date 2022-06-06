Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Cumberland artifacts [Image 8 of 10]

    USS Cumberland artifacts

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Artifacts recovered from the wreck of USS Cumberland, a Union Navy sloop-of-war, are pictured here in careful storage at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum’s artifact storage facility onboard Naval Station Norfolk. USS Cumberland, a sloop-of-war in the Union Navy, sank on March 8, 1862 during a battle with the Confederate ironclad ram CSS Virginia. The museum is the repository for artifacts recovered from the Cumberland. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Civil War
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    USS Cumberland
    Museum Artifacts

