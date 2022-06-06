Tonia Deetz-Rock, Deputy Director and Curator at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, fields questions from museum volunteers while showing some of the artifacts related to the USS Cumberland. The artifacts are stored at the museum’s artifact storage facility onboard Naval Station Norfolk. USS Cumberland, a sloop-of-war in the Union Navy, sank of March 8, 1862 during a battle with the Confederate ironclad ram CSS Virginia. The museum is the repository for artifacts recovered from the Cumberland. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2022 Date Posted: 06.06.2022 13:38 Photo ID: 7256347 VIRIN: 220606-N-TG517-093 Resolution: 4512x3000 Size: 6.23 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Museum volunteers visit artifact storage facility [Image 10 of 10], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.