Museum volunteers visit artifact storage facility

Tonia Deetz-Rock, Deputy Director and Curator at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, fields questions from museum volunteers while showing some of the artifacts related to the USS Cumberland. The artifacts are stored at the museum’s artifact storage facility onboard Naval Station Norfolk. USS Cumberland, a sloop-of-war in the Union Navy, sank of March 8, 1862 during a battle with the Confederate ironclad ram CSS Virginia. The museum is the repository for artifacts recovered from the Cumberland. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

