    Museum volunteers visit artifact storage facility [Image 5 of 10]

    Museum volunteers visit artifact storage facility

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Tonia Deetz-Rock, Deputy Director and Curator at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, fields questions from museum volunteers while showing some of the artifacts related to the USS Cumberland. The artifacts are stored at the museum’s artifact storage facility onboard Naval Station Norfolk. USS Cumberland, a sloop-of-war in the Union Navy, sank of March 8, 1862 during a battle with the Confederate ironclad ram CSS Virginia. The museum is the repository for artifacts recovered from the Cumberland. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 13:38
    Photo ID: 7256342
    VIRIN: 220606-N-TG517-858
    Resolution: 4359x2949
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Museum volunteers visit artifact storage facility [Image 10 of 10], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Civil War
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    USS Cumberland
    Museum Artifacts

