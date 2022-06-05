Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cesar Alarcon 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Capt. Shintaro Hotta, III Marine Expeditionary Force liaison officer with the Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, and Capt. Hiroaki Tashiro, a researcher with the Amphibious Training Unit, JGSDF, sit in during a rapid response planning process (R2P2) course on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jun. 6, 2022. R2P2 training affords the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and its allies the ability to quickly plan with the goal of preparing executing forces for crisis response. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cesar Ronaldo Alarcon)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 03:28
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Okinawa
    Japanese
    31st MEU
    R2P2
    Expeditionary Warfare Training Group
    JSDF

