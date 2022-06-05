U.S. Navy sailors and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force sailors share information during a rapid response planning process (R2P2) course on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jun. 6, 2022. R2P2 training affords the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and its allies the ability to quickly plan with the goal of preparing executing forces for crisis response. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cesar Ronaldo Alarcon)

