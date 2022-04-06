Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps

    HUNTINGTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Paul Cox 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Reserve)

    HUNTINGTON, West Virginia (June 4, 2022) The West Virginia Division Sea Cadets underwent a name change ceremony to honor World War II Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams officially becoming the Hershel “Woody” Williams Sea Cadet Division, at the Military and Veterans Appreciation Picnic held annually at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington, WV June 4, 2022. The U.S Naval Sea Cadet Corps (USNSCC) Hershel “Woody” Williams Division, is a federally-chartered non-profit youth organization for ages 10 through completion of high school with the intent to introduce youth to naval life, to develop in them a sense of pride, patriotism, courage, self-reliance and maintain an environment free of drugs and gangs, without any commitment to formal military service and drill monthly at Navy Operational Support Center (NOSC) Eleanor, WV. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Paul Cox/Released)

    Huntington
    West Virginia
    NPASE East
    USNSCC
    Hershel "Woody" Williams Division
    Military and Veteran Appreciation Picnic

