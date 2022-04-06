HUNTINGTON, West Virginia (June 4, 2022) Lt j.g. Ellison of the Hershel “Woody” Williams Sea Cadet Division poses for a picture with a World War II nurse reenactor at the Military and Veterans Appreciation Picnic held annually at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington, WV June 4, 2022. The U.S Naval Sea Cadet Corps (USNSCC) Hershel “Woody” Williams Division, is a federally-chartered non-profit youth organization for ages 10 through completion of high school with the intent to introduce youth to naval life, to develop in them a sense of pride, patriotism, courage, self-reliance and maintain an environment free of drugs and gangs, without any commitment to formal military service and drill monthly at Navy Operational Support Center (NOSC) Eleanor, WV. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Paul Cox/Released)

Date Taken: 06.04.2022