USS Billings Culinary Specialists Prepare Food for the Crew

PONCE, Puerto Rico - (May 25, 2022) — Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Daniela Salamanca, from Washington, D.C., prepares a meal for the crew while inport Ponce, Puerto Rico, aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), May 25, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)

