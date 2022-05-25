Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Billings Culinary Specialists Prepare Food for the Crew [Image 1 of 2]

    PUERTO RICO

    05.25.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220525-N-N3764-2001
    PONCE, Puerto Rico - (May 25, 2022) — Culinary Specialist 1st Class Greg Simmons from Dothan, Ala., prepares burgers for the crew while inport Ponce, Puerto Rico, aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), May 25, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 06.05.2022 23:02
    Location: PR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Billings Culinary Specialists Prepare Food for the Crew [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Culinary Specialists
    USNAVSO
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    USS Billings
    Prepares Meals

