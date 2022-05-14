Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NOSC Puerto Rico Sailors Tour USS Billings [Image 3 of 3]

    NOSC Puerto Rico Sailors Tour USS Billings

    PUERTO RICO

    05.14.2022

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220514-N-N3764-1004
    Ponce, Puerto Rico - (May 14, 2022) — Fire Controlman 1st Class Adam Lemons, right, from Las Vegas, speaks to Sailors assigned to Navy Operation Support Center (NOSC) Puerto Rico while on a tour of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), May 14, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.05.2022 20:47
    Photo ID: 7254786
    VIRIN: 220514-N-N3764-1004
    Location: PR
    This work, NOSC Puerto Rico Sailors Tour USS Billings [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tour
    USNAVSO
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    USS Billings
    NOSC Puerto Rico

