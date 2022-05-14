NOSC Puerto Rico Sailors Tour USS Billings

220514-N-N3764-1003

Ponce, Puerto Rico - (May 14, 2022) — Sailors assigned to Navy Operation Support Center (NOSC) Puerto Rico observe a 57mm round while on a tour of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), May 14, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)

