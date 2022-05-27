Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam Governor Visits USNS Mercy [Image 1 of 2]

    Guam Governor Visits USNS Mercy

    GUAM

    05.27.2022

    Photo by Seaman Raphael McCorey 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM (May 27, 2022) – Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, center, meets Pacific Partnership Sailors assigned to Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) during the ship’s port visit to Guam, May 27. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raphael McCorey)

