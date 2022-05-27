Guam Governor Visits USNS Mercy

APRA HARBOR, GUAM (May 27, 2022) – Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, center, meets Pacific Partnership Sailors assigned to Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) during the ship’s port visit to Guam, May 27. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raphael McCorey)

