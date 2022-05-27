Guam Governor Visits USNS Mercy

APRA HARBOR, GUAM (May 27, 2022) – Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, center, meets Pacific Partnership Sailors assigned to Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) during a tour of the during a port visit May 27. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raphael McCorey)

