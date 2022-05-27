Guam Governor Visits USNS Mercy

APRA HARBOR, GUAM (May 27, 2022) – Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, center, meets Pacific Partnership Sailors assigned to Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) during a tour of the during a port visit May 27. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raphael McCorey)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2022 19:50
|Photo ID:
|7254725
|VIRIN:
|220527-N-XB470-1071
|Resolution:
|4534x3239
|Size:
|847.93 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
