    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    124FW Arrives at Agile Rage 22 [Image 7 of 10]

    124FW Arrives at Agile Rage 22

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the 124th Fighter Wing, Boise, Idaho arrive at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Alpena, MI, June 4, 2022 to participate in Agile Rage 22. Agile Rage 22 is a National Guard Bureau-led exercise, held June 6-19, 2022 at Alpena CRTC, part of the National All-Domain Warfighting Center, and provides realistic training opportunities, mimicking current and future combat environments dictated by the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.05.2022 17:23
    Photo ID: 7254632
    VIRIN: 220603-Z-YH478-0034
    Resolution: 5241x3487
    Size: 4.59 MB
    Location: ALPENA, MI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 124FW Arrives at Agile Rage 22 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard

