124FW Arrives at Agile Rage 22

Airmen from the 124th Fighter Wing, Boise, Idaho arrive at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Alpena, MI, June 4, 2022 to participate in Agile Rage 22. Agile Rage 22 is a National Guard Bureau-led exercise, held June 6-19, 2022 at Alpena CRTC, part of the National All-Domain Warfighting Center, and provides realistic training opportunities, mimicking current and future combat environments dictated by the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

