Staff Sgt. Sarah Zaler, a public affairs noncommissioned officer with the 326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, poses for a portrait during a training session on photography at Wyomissing Park in Reading, Pennsylvania, June 4, 2022. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Caitlinn Belcher)
|06.04.2022
|06.05.2022 15:53
|7254484
|220604-A-BA877-0091
|4480x6720
|5.31 MB
|READING, PA, US
|2
|0
This work, Army Reserve Portrait [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Caitlinn Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
