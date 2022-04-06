Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Portrait [Image 1 of 4]

    Army Reserve Portrait

    READING, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2022

    Photo by Spc. Caitlinn Belcher 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Sarah Zaler, a public affairs noncommissioned officer with the 326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, poses for a portrait during a training session on photography at Wyomissing Park in Reading, Pennsylvania, June 4, 2022. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Caitlinn Belcher)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.05.2022 15:53
    Photo ID: 7254472
    VIRIN: 220604-A-BA877-0023
    Resolution: 3469x5203
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: READING, PA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Portrait [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Caitlinn Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldier
    park
    portrait
    Army Reserve
    sunny
    photography class

