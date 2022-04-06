220604-N-PS730-1029 GULF OF AQABA (June 4, 2022) Seaman Jack Colwell repairs a mooring line during sea-and-anchor detail aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) in the Gulf of Aqaba, June 4. Gonzalez is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Taylor Segars)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2022 Date Posted: 06.05.2022 08:59 Photo ID: 7253947 VIRIN: 220604-N-PS730-1029 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.11 MB Location: GULF OF AQABA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) Daily Operations [Image 3 of 3], by LT Taylor Segars, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.