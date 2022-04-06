Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) Daily Operations [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) Daily Operations

    GULF OF AQABA

    06.04.2022

    Photo by Lt. Taylor Segars 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220604-N-PS730-1029 GULF OF AQABA (June 4, 2022) Seaman Jack Colwell repairs a mooring line during sea-and-anchor detail aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) in the Gulf of Aqaba, June 4. Gonzalez is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Taylor Segars)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) Daily Operations [Image 3 of 3], by LT Taylor Segars, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

