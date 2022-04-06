USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) Daily Operations

220604-N-PS730-1091 AQABA, JORDAN (June 4, 2022) The guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) pierside in Aqaba, Jordan June 4. Gonzalez is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Taylor Segars)

