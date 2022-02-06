2-35 Infantry Change of Command

Color Guard from the 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division is shown during the 2-35 IN “Cacti” change of command ceremony at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 1, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kai Rodriguez)

