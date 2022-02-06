Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2-35 Infantry Change of Command [Image 2 of 6]

    2-35 Infantry Change of Command

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2022

    Photo by Pvt. Kai Rodriguez 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Michelle Kim, wife of the incoming commander, Lt. Col. Peter B. Walther for 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division receives an honorary lei welcoming her to 2-35 IN “Cacti” during a change of command ceremony at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 1, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kai Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.04.2022 23:02
    Photo ID: 7253723
    VIRIN: 220602-A-JV239-1007
    Resolution: 5656x3771
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-35 Infantry Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by PV2 Kai Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2-35 Change of Command Ceremony
    2-35 Infantry Change of Command
    2-35 Infantry Change of Command
    2-35 Infantry Change of Command
    2-35 Infantry Change of Command
    2-35 Infantry Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    2-35 Infantry Battalion Changes Leadership

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bronco Brigade
    Change of Command
    3IBCT
    Cacti

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT