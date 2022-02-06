Michelle Kim, wife of the incoming commander, Lt. Col. Peter B. Walther for 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division receives an honorary lei welcoming her to 2-35 IN “Cacti” during a change of command ceremony at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 1, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kai Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2022 23:02
|Photo ID:
|7253723
|VIRIN:
|220602-A-JV239-1007
|Resolution:
|5656x3771
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2-35 Infantry Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by PV2 Kai Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
2-35 Infantry Battalion Changes Leadership
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT