Michelle Kim, wife of the incoming commander, Lt. Col. Peter B. Walther for 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division receives an honorary lei welcoming her to 2-35 IN “Cacti” during a change of command ceremony at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 1, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kai Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2022 Date Posted: 06.04.2022 23:02 Photo ID: 7253723 VIRIN: 220602-A-JV239-1007 Resolution: 5656x3771 Size: 1.18 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2-35 Infantry Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by PV2 Kai Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.