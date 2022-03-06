Negreville Memorial Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman John Wright (right), 86th Airlift Wing public affairs journeyman, records footage of a flyover demonstration in Normandy, France, June 3, 2022. The 37th Airlift Squadron out of Ramstein Air Base, Germany, participated in multiple memorial ceremonies and demonstrations to pay tribute to those who lost their lives on D-Day 78 years ago. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby)

