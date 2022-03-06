U.S. Air Force Senior Airman John Wright (right), 86th Airlift Wing public affairs journeyman, records footage of a flyover demonstration in Normandy, France, June 3, 2022. The 37th Airlift Squadron out of Ramstein Air Base, Germany, participated in multiple memorial ceremonies and demonstrations to pay tribute to those who lost their lives on D-Day 78 years ago. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2022 17:08
|Photo ID:
|7253627
|VIRIN:
|220603-F-LJ715-3011
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|16.79 MB
|Location:
|NORMANDY, FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Negreville Memorial Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT