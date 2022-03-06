Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Negreville Memorial Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    Negreville Memorial Ceremony

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman John Wright (right), 86th Airlift Wing public affairs journeyman, records footage of a flyover demonstration in Normandy, France, June 3, 2022. The 37th Airlift Squadron out of Ramstein Air Base, Germany, participated in multiple memorial ceremonies and demonstrations to pay tribute to those who lost their lives on D-Day 78 years ago. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Negreville Memorial Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    DDay
    37th Airlift Squadron

