    Negreville Memorial Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    Negreville Memorial Ceremony

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Three C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from the 37th Airlift Squadron out of Ramstein Air Base, Germany, flew over the beaches of Normandy, France, June 3, 2022. The 37th AS participated in multiple flyover demonstrations to pay tribute to the 78th anniversary of D-Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Negreville Memorial Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    DDay
    37th Airlift Squadron

