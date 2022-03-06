Negreville Memorial Ceremony

Three C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from the 37th Airlift Squadron out of Ramstein Air Base, Germany, flew over the beaches of Normandy, France, June 3, 2022. The 37th AS participated in multiple flyover demonstrations to pay tribute to the 78th anniversary of D-Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby)

