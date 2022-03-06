Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    139th Resiliency Center hosts Brazilian Jiu Jitsu event [Image 1 of 8]

    139th Resiliency Center hosts Brazilian Jiu Jitsu event

    SAINT JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Rivera 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen of the 139th Resiliency Center, Missouri Air National Guard, participate in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu as a community-building event at St. Joseph Brazilian Jiu Jitsu & Mixed Martial Arts, St. Joseph, Missouri, on June 3, 2022. The 139th Resiliency Center exists to provide resources to promote resiliency in the face of military and personal life stressors for the Airman and their families during peacetime and upon mobilization. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Rivera)

    This work, 139th Resiliency Center hosts Brazilian Jiu Jitsu event [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Andrew Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    139th AW
    St. Joseph Mo.

