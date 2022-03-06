139th Resiliency Center hosts Brazilian Jiu Jitsu event

Airmen of the 139th Resiliency Center, Missouri Air National Guard, participate in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu as a community-building event at St. Joseph Brazilian Jiu Jitsu & Mixed Martial Arts, St. Joseph, Missouri, on June 3, 2022. The 139th Resiliency Center exists to provide resources to promote resiliency in the face of military and personal life stressors for the Airman and their families during peacetime and upon mobilization. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Rivera)

