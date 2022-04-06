139th Force Support Squadron’s mortuary affairs, Missouri Air National Guard, practice moving simulated casualties during an active shooter dill at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, June 4, 2022. The active shooter drill was one of many training exercises performed during the wing’s Large Scale Readiness Exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner)

